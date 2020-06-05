Lines fall onto Route 1, Tripoli Blvd. in Dumfries

Update 12:19 p.m.

Tripoli Boulevard is reopened.

Original post

Skywires and communications lines have fallen down on Route 1 at Tripoli Boulevard in Dumfries.

A dump truck struck a pole that caused the lines to fall, then left the scene, according to initial reports.

One southbound lane of Route 1 is closed at Tripoli Boulevard. Police are on the scene directing traffic.

The incident comes after an excavator struck a pole at a construction site on Interstate 66 near Manassas, bringing down power lines across both the east and westbound portions of the highway.

No injuries were reported. Clean up crews were able to mop up the situation and reopen the highway at about 10:20 a.m.

Yesterday, a tree fell onto a van traveling on I-95 in North Stafford.