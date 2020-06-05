Heavy rain expected, flash flood watch now in effect

From the National Weather Service:

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING… The Flash Flood Watch continues for *In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Highland, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Western Highland, and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton, Hardy, and Jefferson. * Through this evening * Areas of heavy rain fell across the watch area last night. Additional heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon as slow-moving thunderstorms develop by midday and slide east during

the afternoon and evening. Some areas could receive an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain, which could result in flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The Flash Flood Watch has been upgraded to include the following counties: Washington, Pendleton, Berkeley and Morgan. The Flash Flood Watch begins today at 12:00 pm and will run through 12:00 am tonight. pic.twitter.com/ljtUqrXpvT — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 5, 2020

This Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.