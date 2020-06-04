Stafford lowers penalties for real estate taxes

If you’re paying late, you won’t be penalized.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to waive penalties on Real Estate property taxes that were paid after the June 5 due date.

This is the latest in a series of votes that is designed to ease the burdens of residents in Stafford County who have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stafford County Treasurer Laura Rudy brought the issue to the attention of the board after consistent calls from county residents. She stated in public documents on the subject:

“We continue to receive calls from our citizens that have both their Real Estate and Personal Property tax bills in front of them to pay. Each has a different situation but all are concerned about their current state of affairs. Being consistent in the zero penalty and interest approach with the same date will also reduce confusion and hopefully ease the pressure our taxpayers are facing with the many facets of their lives right now.”

Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vaunch asked during the meeting if the county was behind on collecting the revenues. Collections are consistent, and on pace to match revenues collected last year, Rudy replied.

Officials estimate that loss of fees and penalties would cost the county $66,000. That number is also based on data collection from 2019.

The Board of Supervisors had previously lowered penalties and late fees for personal property and utilities taxes back on May 5.

These are temporary measures made in light of the coronavirus pandemic and are scheduled to expire on July 5.

The Board does have the option to extend the measures to August.