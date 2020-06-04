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Update: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Prince William

By Uriah Kiser

Update 2:30 p.m.

Original post 11 a.m.

We’ve got a hot and stormy day in-store today.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today
Scattered rain before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday
A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

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