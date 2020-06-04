Habitat for Humanity ReStore Manassas to reopen with new hours

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County is cleaning its Manassas ReStore, and preparing items ready it readies to reopen for business this Friday and Saturday, with new hours for Sunday.

The store had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be open Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the stores will be open as well with new hours being from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ReStore is a donation center where companies, residents, and construction sites donate materials they don’t use anymore. ReStore sells the donated items to families from 40-90% off regular retail prices.

ReStore has items like artwork, mirrors, houseware, home décor, dressers, chairs, and more for customers to choose from, according to their YouTube video on their reopening.

According to Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page, they will only accept donations during store hours. The stores will let residents know when donation pickups, volunteering, home repair, and homeownership applications (another arm of Habitat for Humanity) will resume.

The ReStore is located at 10159 Hastings Drive, Manassas, at the corner of Dumfries Road and Hastings Drive. For more information, please call 703-369-6145 or email the ReStore at [email protected].

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit Christian organization that helps homeless citizens find affordable homes and struggling substandard housing be fixed up. The organization was founded in 1976 by Millard and Linda Fuller and have since then have helped over 5 million people find a place to live.