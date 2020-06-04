Brenda Lee Johns, 68, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on 5/27/20 after a battle with cancer.

Brenda was born in Alexandria, Virginia on February 5th, 1952.

Brenda was married to George H. Johns on February 18th, 1977. They were married for 38 years and had two sons.

Brenda retired from Hartford Insurance after many years of service. She later worked as a receptionist at Karen Radley Acura for 13 years. Brenda was a hard worker who received many awards during her tenure.

Brenda enjoyed trips to the mountains with George, being with her family and dog, Hooch, laughing on the phone with her sisters and old friends, John Wayne and Western movies and coffee and country music. She also loved her jewelry and collecting anything with frogs. Brenda loved being a mom to her two sons, Tom and Roy.

Brenda is survived by her two sons, Tom and Roy, her daughter-in-law, Arien, her grandsons Josh and Jacob and her sisters, Ilona and Carol and her best friend, Cholo aka Hooch.

Brenda is preceded in death by her husband George, her sister, Maria, her brother, Leroy and her parents, Roy and Maria Downey.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society at cancer.org in Brenda’s name. The family of Brenda Johns wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, hospice, home health aides, colleagues, family and friends who gave care, love and support to Brenda and her family.