3 votes and 2 weeks later, Manassas sets 2021 tax rate

The Manassas City Council passed a tax rate, finally, bringing an end to weeks of delay brought on by a procedural quagmire.

On May 11, Council members Theresa Coates Ellis and Ian Lovejoy were the only dissenting votes when the council voted on a $1.46 Real Estate property tax rate that would be used to fund the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The is two cents lower than last year’s rate, however, due to a nearly 7% increase in

assessed property values in the city, the average resident will see a $4,295 property tax bill — about $220 more than the previous year.

A week later on May 18, during a formal second reading of the ordinance, Ellis voted yes, instead, supporting the higher tax rate. Lovejoy voted no again, and the tax rate vote passed 5-1.

Later that evening, Ellis passed Mayor Parrish a handwritten note asking for a re-vote, claiming she had made a mistake.

Due to city council rules, however, that vote was postponed for two weeks. The council finally took that vote on Monday, June 1.

Before it could happen, the majority of the council had to allow it.

“I did so even though I knew we were going to delay governmental business that needed to get done because I felt it was important that that person got the opportunity to vote the way that they intended to even though they did not do so at the time that the vote was originally taken,” said Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky. “I’ve read some different things as to why we’re doing this tonight and I just wanted to clarify in front of the camera and the public that this is only happening because of the fact that a council member asked for their vote to be reconsidered because – I’m not sure if they didn’t understand what they were voting for at the time- but obviously a little while after we had gotten through the meeting, they wanted to change that vote,” Sebesky added.

Mayor Hal Parrish II doesn’t vote, but would serve as a tie-break vote should he be needed.

“I think it’s always wise and supportive of council members who would request that kind of thing to occur, and I’ve seen it happen over the years that I’ve served this great community, and largely it’s a recognition of trust between council members and I think it’s a good thing.” Parrish said. “Thank you for it again, you and Mr. Wolfe and others who supported that,” Parrish said to Sebesky.

With that, city council members voted on setting the Tax Year 2021 Real Estate, with Council Member Theresa Coates Ellis voting no this time. Councilman Ian Lovejoy also voted no.

The vote carried 4-2, and the tax rate was set at $1.46.

Ellis, who is running for Mayor in the November General Election, says she would like to review the council rules that prolonged the vote. She advocated for taking the re-vote on May 18.