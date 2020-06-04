Update 7:20 a.m. Friday, June 5

Dominion indicates all power to Aquia Harbour is restored.

Original post 9:42 p.m.

Power is out for some residents in Aquia Harbour after storms rolled through the region.

Fire crews were called to 2055 Farragut Way at 9:05 p.m. for a report of a tree on fire. Stafford fire chief Joseph Cardello reports the is out and tells us some residents in the neighborhood are now without power at this hour.

Emergency crews are waiting for Dominion line crews to arrive on the scene. A total of 101 Dominion customers are without power now.

As crews were mopping up there, additional fire and rescue crews were called to the intersection of Beech Tree Court and Appletree Lane for a report of a down tree.