The Community Feeding Taskforce continues to have a big need for volunteers who can work in their warehouse located at 8418 Kao Circle, Manassas 20110. Shifts are weekdays, 8 a.m.-Noon or Noon-4 p.m. Duties include receiving bulk food donations, sorting, shelving, and filling smaller orders for shipping to select food distribution locations throughout the area. Be prepared to lift up to 50 pounds. To register, please create an account on volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* If you are facing food insecurity, or someone you know needs food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, the Community Feeding Taskforce Food Helpline is open! This resource is available to anyone living in Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County. Hours for the helpline are Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. Please call 703.794.4668 during operating hours to request food assistance. Callers over 65 years old will be redirected to ACTS/NVFS (SERVE) food assistance programs to register for direct delivery to their home. Please help spread the word on this important resource! Se habla Español.

* Medical Reserve Corps has an urgent need for volunteers to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Many volunteers are needed across the state and locally to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Volunteers with healthcare experience are especially needed, but the Reserve Corps will accept non-medical volunteers in a variety of other skill sets as well. Please fill out an online application at vdh.virginia.gov. If you have any questions, please email Amy Feinberg for more information.

* The American Red Cross needs volunteers and is hosting a Virtual Recruitment Open House on June 5, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.. Volunteers will help displaced families, provide care and comfort to an ill or injured service member/veteran, and can teach others how to respond in emergencies. Recruiters will provide program details and volunteer opportunities throughout the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. Come listen, learn and ask your questions! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* BEACON is looking for Virtual Instructors for their 3-week Summer Conversation classes from July 6 – July 24. Classes meet every Monday & Wednesday from 9:30am-11am, and Tuesday & Thursday, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.. Volunteers are needed to provide small group instruction to English for Speaker of Other Languages (ESOL). No second language or teaching experience is required, free professional-level training is provided, and schedules are flexible. Volunteers are also needed as Virtual Technology Facilitators for their 3-week summer conversation classes. Technology facilitators will provide technical support for the ESOL online classes 2-4 hours a week. If you have basic computer skills, are comfortable with using Zoom, and would like to be a part of a team to help make a difference in your community, please call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected] to hear more about these exciting and rewarding opportunities.

* For Children’s Sake (FCS) is looking for foster parents to provide a loving and stable home for youth in foster care. FCS trains and supports all families before, during, and after foster youth are in your home. FCS is looking for foster parents to take children as both short and long-term placements. They are planning to hold virtual training in the next couple of weeks. Please call Kelley at 703.817.9890 or email [email protected] for more information.

* Holy Family Food Pantry, one of the partner food pantries in the Community Feeding Taskforce, needs bilingual volunteers to answer the phone and take appointments for clients to visit the pantry. This is an ongoing opportunity Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. To register, please create an account on our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

* House of Mercy is seeing a big increase in clients seeking food assistance. They are in urgent need of donations of nonperishable items for their food pantry so they can continue food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, volunteers are urgently needed to help with picking up and delivering all the food and supplies for their operations. If you are willing to help out with driving to pick up and/or deliver food and necessary non-food items, please call 703.579.0279 or email [email protected] to learn more. The staff is also working hard to collect and donate 5,000 face masks to local agencies. Many volunteers have jumped in, but they can always use more help! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

* Calling all artists! Novant Health UVA Health System invites artists and budding artists to submit artwork for an upcoming exhibit at the Prince William Medical Center/Haymarket Medical Center titled “COVID 19: How We Became Stronger Together”. Paintings, photographs, and drawings will all be considered. Your artwork can be any favorite subject that inspires you at this difficult time. Artwork should be framed using wire hanger. We will accept artwork until Tuesday, June 30, 2020. For more detailed information contact Liz at [email protected] or call 703.369.8173.

* Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) urgently needs volunteers as the program is taking on the responsibility of delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at pwfoodrescue.org. Please contact Shirley at [email protected] or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.

* The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups and other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Lake Ridge 22192. Please email Angela at [email protected] or call 202.345.2238 to learn more.

* StreetLight Community Ministries has re-opened their Food Pantry, but donations of nonperishable food are desperately needed so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call the team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org.