Police cars were the targets of about 150 “agitators” who descended on Market Square tonight in Fredericksburg.

#FXBG: There is a group of 150 agitators in the City acting unlawful. One of our patrol vehicles was just vandalized at Market Square. Please stay home so we can keep you safe. If you have any information about the group or need to report a crime, call (540) 373-3122. pic.twitter.com/c4knBGUdaJ — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) June 3, 2020

We’re working to get more information from the city’s police department about what’s happening in the city at this hour.

The latest round of destruction comes a day after city police chief Brian Layton took a knee with protestors who gathered at Market Square.

“Our message is clear: We support peaceful protesters. We do not support the agitators who are showing up to peaceful protests & hijacking them w/ intent to cause chaos. We will not let agitators take away from law-abiding protesters who wish to be heard.” #FXBG PD Chief Layton pic.twitter.com/1habGKTQ8z — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, further up Route 1 in Woodbridge, police in Prince William County have been out with a group of peaceful protestors since 3 p.m. They’ve escorted the group from Americana Grocery, located at 14428 Jefferson Davis Highway, up down the road between Blackburn Road and Longview Drive.

Peaceful protest in Woodbridge walking the streets of Jefferson Davis hwy #BlackLivesMatter #MyLifeMatters pic.twitter.com/c3l6K37ok2 — Kendra Haskins (@MissHaskins_) June 3, 2020

Sorry for the fat shaky fingers. I was just going to pick up meds where I saw this on Rte 1 and the PW Pkwy in my Woodbridge neighborhood. Blessings to these young people. pic.twitter.com/pMna9HUymY — Cheryl Gregory? (@clg0519) June 3, 2020

8:45 p.m.

Protestors have moved their way back to Prince William Plaza, the location of the Americana Grocery store.

Route 1 has reopened to traffic in both directions, north and south.