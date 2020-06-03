Prince William

Protests continued Wednesday night in Fredericksburg, Woodbridge

By Uriah Kiser

Police cars were the targets of about 150 “agitators” who descended on Market Square tonight in Fredericksburg.

We’re working to get more information from the city’s police department about what’s happening in the city at this hour.

The latest round of destruction comes a day after city police chief Brian Layton took a knee with protestors who gathered at Market Square.

Meanwhile, further up Route 1 in Woodbridge, police in Prince William County have been out with a group of peaceful protestors since 3 p.m. They’ve escorted the group from Americana Grocery, located at 14428 Jefferson Davis Highway, up down the road between Blackburn Road and Longview Drive.

8:45 p.m.

Protestors have moved their way back to Prince William Plaza, the location of the Americana Grocery store.

Route 1 has reopened to traffic in both directions, north and south.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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