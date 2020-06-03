Prince William police contracts with outside firm to improve diversity

The Prince William County Police Department aims to diversify its ranks.

The department, in conjunction with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), is requesting input from the community on how to improve diversity in recruiting and hiring. The current demographics of the department are as follows: 76% White, 8% African-American, 11% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% other.

“In recent decades, the population of Prince William County has become increasingly diverse. The last U.S. Census indicated that Prince William County is a “minority-majority” community, meaning that less than half of the population is reported as non-Hispanic and of one rate (Caucasian). The Police Department recognizes the changing nature of the community and is continually seeking ways to be more reflective of the community it serves and to maintain the public trust,” said Prince William police spokesman 1st Sgt. Johnathan Perok

This initiative dates back to 2018, when the department requested and later received local grant funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program to ‘review and improve its recruitment plan and hiring strategies, in conjunction with a consultant,’ said Perok.

The department later contracted with PERF, an independent research organization that focuses on critical issues in policing, to ‘review processes and recommend strategies for improving diversity in recruiting and hiring police officers,’ according to a statement the department posted on Facebook.

“Over the years, the Police Department has incorporated a variety of different efforts in an attempt to increase the diversity in its ranks, including participation in minority recruiting events, advertising in minority publications, and maintaining ties to community groups and leaders, etc. The department employs many standard recruiting efforts and recognizes there is always room for improvement. That is why it is looking to PERF to recommend strategies and methods that may not have already been utilized,” said Perok.

PERF is currently performing a year-long study, which began in January. The organization expressed interest in receiving information from officers, applicants, community members, leading to the current request for input. Community members interested in giving feedback on how to increase diversity within the police department can email [email protected].