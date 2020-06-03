Prince William Chamber holds sanitation drive

This past Friday saw the Prince William Chamber of Commerce (PWCC) partner with the Prince William County Economic Development (EDO) and Emergency Management Departments (EMD) to provide area businesses with masks and hand sanitizer in celebration of the kickoff of the Phase 1 reopening in the region.

Staff and volunteers from all three organizations as well as two members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors manned three locations throughout the region, providing over 4,000 masks and close to 500 gallons of sanitizer to around 200 area businesses. The locations were at the PWCC’s office in Manassas, the EDO’s office in Gainesville, and the EMD held their end at the Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge.

Ross Snare, the Director of Communications and Government Affairs with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce spearheaded the effort to man the stations and provide volunteers from Chamber Membership and Staff.

“This was great way to kick off the reopening of Prince William. We touched hundreds of businesses today, and everyone one of them was incredibly grateful for the work we did and continue to do on their behalf and most importantly, we all are happy that our Region has entered Phase 1,” stated Snare in a press release.

“I am always excited to work as a team with the Chamber and Economic Development. Serving and encouraging our business owners as they have always served and encouraged us. This was a great first step in ensuring Phase 1 begins safely. We will build a stronger economy,” stated Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey who also assisted in the distribution efforts.