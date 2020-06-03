Police sent to Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe

Police recently paid a visit to the popular Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe.

A source told Potomac Local News police were sent to the greasy spoon by order of Dumfries Town Manager Keith Rogers, who wanted to close down the cafe’s outdoor seating because of a zoning violation. The cafe did not have a permit for the outdoor seating which they had set up.

Per Gov. Ralph Northam’s order, restaurants in Northern Virginia could reopen with outdoor seating, at 50% capacity starting May 29. Multiple restaurants in nearby Manassas City did just that, by setting up tables on streets city leaders had ordered closed to traffic.

The seating was only meant to be temporary so they didn’t believe a permit was necessary, the restaurant told Potomac Local News.

According to a representative from the cafe, the officer that was sent over was very understanding.

The cafe has continued to seat people outside and has received no further word on the supposed zoning violation.

It’s unclear what action police took against the owners of the longtime staple of Dumfries. When Potomac Local News asked for comment, and for specific information on the call for police service to the restaurant, Rogers did not respond.

The cafe opened in 1990 is located at 17670 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries.

According to the cafe’s Facebook page: