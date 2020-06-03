New Osbourn Park principal got her start as a county high school science teacher

Lisamarie Kane will take over as principal of Osbourn Park High School, just outside Manassas, on July 1, 2020.

Kane replaces Neil Beech, who was previously named the principal of the “13th” High School, planned for an opening in Gainesville next year.

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Kane most recently served the past five years as an assistant principal at Gar-Field High School where she supervised special education, science, and mathematics. She previously taught science at Forest Park and Potomac High Schools.

“I am both honored and humbled to join this outstanding team to continue the tradition of excellence,” Kane said. “You can expect that I will work diligently to support our teachers to ensure our students continue to receive an outstanding education in whatever format the future holds for us.”

Kane earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in food science from the University of Florida, and a certificate in advanced graduate studies in the area of education leadership from the University of New England. Prior to entering the education field, Kane worked as a food scientist in Florida.

She said her greatest honor has been “being a mom to my three children,” and she loves to travel and read science fiction.

Potomac Local recently talked to Kane about her vision for Osbourn Park and what her goals are for the coming school year. Here are our questions and her answers:

Tell me a little about yourself.

“Mr. Kane and I are both graduates of the University of Florida. My husband majored in building construction, and I majored in food science. We worked and lived in Orlando, Florida before relocating to Virginia in 1999. We have been residents of Woodbridge, Virginia since 2001. We have three children. Justin, age 23, recently graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in political science. Jared, age 20, is a current student at Virginia Tech and is studying business. Our daughter, Alyssa, is in the tenth grade and hopes to attend the University of Florida.”

What is your vision for Osbourn Park in the light of the coronavirus? Do you think school will be the same next year or different, and how so?

“As educators, our ‘why’ is to ensure every student receives a high quality education. We work to eliminate barriers and obstacles to learning and provide meaningful and relevant learning experiences that will prepare students for their next steps – college, career, military. How we do this, whether virtually, face to face, or a hybrid of the two, does not change our fundamental purpose, our ‘why.’ Our ‘why’ stays the same, the ‘how’ might be a bit different. Regardless of the ‘how,’ Osbourn Park teachers will work collaboratively to develop meaningful learning experiences. We are all preparing for whatever school will look like in the fall. All teachers in PWC are getting trained in Canvas and are working with their teams to create lessons should we continue with online learning.”

What brought you to Prince William County?

“In 2003, I began my career with PWCS as a chemistry teacher at Potomac High School, and later I taught chemistry and biology at Forest Park High School for six years. In 2015, I joined Gar-Field High School as an assistant principal where I supervised math, science, and special education.”

How do you plan to support teachers and students in your new position?

“My priority is to develop positive relationships with students, staff, and families. I am a teacher at my core, and I never forget that teachers are on the front lines and need to have a voice in their craft. With this pandemic, we required teachers to shift to online learning overnight and “build the plane while flying it” and they did it! We will work together by listening and implementing the changes needed to ensure authentic learning happens for all students.”

What can students at Osbourn Park expect to see next year in regards to distance learning? Sanitation?

“All teachers at OPHS are in the process of getting trained in Canvas, the county’s online learning platform. Canvas is user friendly and will be a great tool for both teachers and students. The county has been forward thinking in trying to prepare staff and students for whatever the fall may bring. Ensuring students and staff have access to technology is the first step followed by ensuring staff is trained in the new platform. Teachers will collaborate and design lessons that support the curriculum and engage students. When schools reopen, OPHS will follow all guidelines for sanitation. Safety is always our number one priority.”

What is your vision for Osbourn Park five years from now?