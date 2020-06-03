Germanna Community College offers “summer skillup” for those out of work

Germanna Community College is offering free zoom sessions for citizens in need of computer and career help over the Summer.

In an effort to help local people laid off due to the pandemic, Germanna Community College is offering a free “Summer Skillup” online class this summer called, “Computers and Career Planning- Your Path to Success.” The class builds an understanding of computer essentials, popular programs, and integrates this knowledge into resume creation for job searches, states Michael Zitz, of Germanna College in an email.

Zitz states that three sessions will be shown on Zoom to allow interaction between teachers and participants. Every session will have two Zoom time and dates for participants to choose from to best benefit their schedule.

Session 1: Introduction to Computer Basics and Career Exploration | June 1, at 6 p.m. or June 3, at noon

Session 2: Email/Gmail Basics and Resume Basic | June 8, at 6 p.m. or June 10, at noon

Session 3: Google Drive Basics/Begin Overview of Office 365 and Writing Winning Resume | June 15, at 6 p.m. or June 17, at noon

Session 4: Overview of Office 365 – Continued and Career and Skill Exploration | June 22, at 6 p.m. or June 24, at noon

Contact Dianna DiPasquale for information and registration at [email protected].

Registration is open until 30 minutes prior to each session, according to Zitz.