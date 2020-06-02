Walter Milton

Deacon Milton departed this life at his home on May 30, 2020 at 10:30 pm surrounded by family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, Ruby Milton, one sister Betty Milton of Chicago, three brothers: Ervin Milton (Pearl) of Chicago, Illinois, Clarence Milton (Brenda) of Florida and Roy Milton (Brenda) of Little Rock, Arkansas, two son’s; Felix Milton of Little Rock, Arkansas and John Trammell from Virginia, three daughters; Ketra Lewis of Detroit Michigan, Diane Hill (Rev Louis) and Debra Ann Garner of Little Rock, Arkansas, One great grandson he raised, Derick Lamont Garner Jr of Little Rock, Arkansas, Sixteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.