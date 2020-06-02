Portions of Sudley Road Closed due to protests

It’s not the best time to be traveling around Manassas.

Sudley Road in the area of Sudley Manor Drive was closed about 8:45 p.m. ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to nearby protests, according to a Facebook post from the Prince William County Police Department. Additional road closures can be expected, as the protestors are moving toward I-66.

“Crowd remains in the area of Sudley Rd. Police are assisting for safety. Use caution and follow police direction,” stated a a Facebook post from the Prince William County Police Department.

Just before 1o o’clock, police announced a the group was marching toward Interstate 66.

*UPDATE: Crowd is moving down Sudley Rd towards I-66, additional clsoures expected for safety. Use caution and follow police direction. https://t.co/DBTFF8unlK — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 3, 2020

Sudley Road was the site of a large protest that turned unruly on May 31, causing police to deploy tear gas and to use rubber bullets to subdue the crowds. Virginia Delegate Lee Carter (D-Manassas, Bristow), was pepper-sprayed by police, and had a flashbang thrown at him, according to tweets from the delegate himself.

“Virginia State Police sprayed CS directly into my left eye after refusing to answer basic questions for 45min…. They tried to flashbang me again while I was walking away. Twice. They missed. I saved the hand thrown container,” tweeted Delegate Carter.”

The protest, which began peacefully, escalated when an unidentified individual threw an unknown object at a driver. Police from multiple counties, including the Virginia State Police, then proceeded to swarm the area to put down what was deemed ‘civil unrest’ by the Prince William County Police Department.

Even with police present, protestors continued to throw bottles and rocks from the parking lot of a nearby Red Lobster.

“During the protests, multiple businesses along the Sudley Rd corridor sustained damage and two small fires were reported to shrubbery and a trash receptacle. Numerous police vehicles were also reportedly damaged throughout the evening,” stated Johnathan Perok, the Public Information Office Supervisor for the Prince William County Police in a press release.

Protestors were requested to vacate the area by police, and ‘given the opportunity to disperse peacefully.’ Many did not follow police orders, and police proceeded to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them.

“Since I was in front of the crowd, I inhaled some of it [tear gas] and ended up running because it was too much to handle. I started coughing and I have to rub my eyes as well. Fortunately, I wasn’t hit by a rubber bullet, but it landed near me,” said Emily Jasmine Reyes, a protestor and Stonewall Jackson High School student.

The protest resulted in five arrests, including a DUI and ‘other offenses for driving through a police perimeter,” the injury of four Prince William County police officers, one of whom was taken to a local hospital.

Following the riot, police called for calm in the community.

Updated 11:30 p.m.