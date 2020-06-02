Marine Corps Marathon to add virtual event for October

The 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend that is planned for October will have a new addition that will employ the safety measures and follow the guidance of government and public health officials.

In addition to the planned live version, the MCM10K scheduled for October 25, 2020, will now be offered as a virtual event.

“The safety of our runners and supporters remains our main concern as we plan for the return of live events,” said Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO). “During this unprecedented and difficult time, it is important that we offer various options to our running community to ease their minds and provide the most flexibility in accomplishing their running goals. The spirit of the United States Marine Corps has no boundaries and will be felt wherever participants choose to run.”

Registration for the virtual MCM10K opens to the public at noon Eastern on Wednesday, June 3 at

marinemarathon.com and costs $33 per entry. There are limited entries available to anyone interested in running the popular 6.2-mile event, which must be run between October 1-25. All participants who complete the virtual event will receive a bib, technical shirt, digital finisher certificate, and an impressive finisher medal.

On a space availability basis, runners who register for the virtual MCM10K may seek to transfer to the live MCM10K at a later date. Runners should consider the virtual event as a stand-alone option. Registration in the virtual doesn’t imply guaranteed access to a live MCM10K.

The MCMO will continue to adhere to policies put forth by the federal, state, and local governments and provide ongoing updates as necessary. Please stay tuned to the MCM website and social media channels for information on the event schedule as determinations are made for the live MCM Weekend in October.