Fredericksburg curfew continues after days of protests

Northern Virginia may have recently reopened, but no one is supposed to be going out in Fredericksburg.

The City of Fredericksburg declared a state of emergency and issued an 8 pm curfew yesterday, June 1, in response to protests within the city. The curfew will last until June 3, and it prohibits residents of the city from being in public between the hours of 8 p.m to 6 a.m. The curfew, however, does not apply in all situations. ‘Traveling to and from work and medical emergencies’ are situations in which the curfew does not have to be followed, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

According to a press release from the City of Fredericksburg, the police department has created a Curfew Education Plan of Action to ‘ensure protesters understand the curfew and have ample time to leave on their own accord.’ It is as follows:

7:30 p.m. – Officers will make announcements over loudspeakers educating citizens the curfew begins in 30 minutes. The announcements will continue until all crowds have dispersed. Officers will also distribute copies of the curfew to educate citizens.

8:00 p.m. – Officers will approach all remaining citizens and ask them again to disperse as the curfew is in effect.

8:15 p.m. – Officers will continue to make announcements and hand out copies of the curfew order.

8:30 p.m. – Officers will approach remaining citizens and, once again, speak to them individually about the need to obey the order. Citizens who do not comply will be arrested.

“Please be assured we will work diligently to ensure our community’s visitors are cared for with respect and compassion. If they [protestors] do not obey our orders, we will work to enforce the curfew to maintain our community’s safety and order,” said Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton.

The plan, which was enacted at last night’s protests, was not adhered to by protestors.

“The Curfew Education Plan was executed and protesters ignored the curfew order. From 8:00 p.m. till approximately 11:00 p.m., protesters walked in public roadways, attempted to gain entry to parked vehicles, and placed objects in roadways to block traffic. At 10:15 p.m., officers began issuing citations for violation of the curfew and pedestrian in roadways. Fifteen people were charged with these citations and released on their own accord,” stated a press release from the City of Fredericksburg.

The June 1 protests began at 3 p.m. with a small group of people walking down the sidewalks in downtown Fredericksburg. As the group grew and time passed, protestors began to walk in the roadways.

“Protesters were stretched across two lanes of traffic on Caroline Street, ignoring motorists and putting themselves as well as drivers in danger. Protesters continued to display unlawful behavior walking in roadways, spray painting parked vehicles, and destroying property,” stated a press release from the City of Fredericksburg.

Protestors then began to march across Falmouth Bridge, entering Stafford County. On the bridge, unidentified members of the protest smashed the window of a vehicle containing a man, woman, and infant child. The glass landed on the child, whose injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stafford County authorities used CS gas (teargas) on the protestors in an attempt to subdue them. No CS gas was deployed in the city of Fredericksburg.