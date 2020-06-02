Duck Donuts prepares to celebrate National Donut Day

On June 5, Duck Donuts will honor National Donut Day with a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut for its members.

From June 5 through June 7, all registered Duck Donuts reward members will receive a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut offer. This offer is available in-store, online, through the app, or delivery at participating locations.

“As our favorite holiday of the year approaches, our stores nationwide stand ready to Sprinkle Happiness and celebrate National Donut Day with those throughout their community. We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate with us, so this year, we are giving our loyal guests three days to redeem their free Cinnamon Sugar Donut. You could even call it National Donut Weekend,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts.

To receive a free donut, guests must download and register on the Duck Donuts Rewards app by June 4.

In addition, Duck Donuts is introducing a limited-time National Donut Day assortment of toppings for guests.

Duck Donuts Rewards members can order ahead in the app and skip the line, or scan the app in-store. They also receive app-exclusive offers such as a free donut after they first sign up and on their birthday.

Duck Donuts first opened in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. By 2011, they expanded their business to four Outer Banks locations and in 2013, the first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia. There are now 91 open franchise locations and over 145 additional contracts in 26 states and 3 countries.