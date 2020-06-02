Dennis Zdan

Dennis Joseph Zdan of Woodbridge, Va passed away in his home on May 26, 2020, at the age of 63. He was born in France on July 16, 1956.

He was retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 years.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of almost 41 years, daughters Angela Zdan, Monica (Joe) Gearhart, Jennifer (Shawn) Brown, and Caryn (William) Madrid; four grandkids Maria, Kayla, Brayden, and Jacob; siblings Christine Jones, Elizabeth Chubb, Ronald Zdan, and Francis Zdan, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Thomas and Hildegard Zdan; brothers David “Jesse” Zdan, and Paul Zdan, and niece Dawn Zdan.

He was an avid lover of sports. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics.

A celebration of his life will be held at Mt. Calvary Community Church 6731 Beulah Street Alexandria, Va 22310, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12 pm.