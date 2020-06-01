Windows smashed after Manassas protests take violent turn

Windows at businesses along Liberia Avenue in Manassas were smashed following protest Sunday evening.

Manassas police spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said, after a group of peaceful protesters left, new ones showed and starting throwing objects, which ended up smashing the glass of businesses like Glory Days Grill.

“Protestors unaffiliated with the original organizers began arriving and the crowd grew into the later hours of the evening. Protestors began demonstrating in the roadway and were allowed to do so while they remained peaceful. Officers in the area then reported objects being thrown at them and also observed property damage. At approximately 11:31 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department declared an unlawful assembly. Officers announced the declaration to the protestors and the crowd was dispersed.”

Manassas City Police Chief, Doug Keen, met with organizers and addressed the crowds along with leaders from the Prince William County Police Department. The original organizers of the protest remained peaceful throughout the evening.

The earlier, peaceful protest began at 5 p.m. at a WaWa gas station on Liberia Avenue, near the intersection of Signal Hill Road. Protesters called for unity, and an end to racial profiling following the death of George Floyd, who died when a former Minneapolis police officer was attempting to arrest him. That former police officer is now charged in his death.

Manassas City Police Chief, Doug Keen, met with organizers and addressed the crowds along with leaders from the Prince William County Police Department. The event also drew Manassas City Mayor Hal Parrish II.

“What’s happening right now, is people coming together and trying to talk about the issue that in some instances, divide us and that is an important conversation to have. Protests are okay, peaceful protests are even better, and violence and chaos are not good for a community and its reputation,” Parrish told Potomac Local News.

Sunday’s protest drew about 300 people by 6 p.m. It followed a violent protest that occurred five miles west of the city, at the intersection of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive. Tear gas and rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd, multiple police officers were injured, and several arrests were made.

Brandon Garner, of Manassas, shared his feelings about the protests while attending the event Sunday evening on Liberia Avenue.

“It can happen anywhere. Doesn’t matter where you come from. Doesn’t matter your background, your pedigree, your history, it can happen anywhere with anybody and we got to attack it being as it is the first thing America as a country has done.”

Ja’Neese Jefferson, who also lives in Manassas, also spoke with Potomac Local News.

“I don’t think we ever actually solved the issues of racism, bigotry, and systematic oppression since the 1960s, we could even take it back all the way to 1619 when we first arrived here…it’s disheartening that we have to keep doing this time and time again because America will not acknowledge our existence, but instead wants to fight our resistance instead of just actually giving us what we need and not beating around the bush about it.”

Joshua Wesley from Chapel Springs Church in Bristow, who also lead the 300 protest attendees, told his side on how he felt for the protests.