Taskforce needs 30 volunteers to help feed families during pandemic

People are struggling now more than ever to provide food for their hungry families and volunteers are needed in food shelters to help them.

“To combat this growing hardship, Prince William County and the cities of Manassas Park and Manassas have come together with many local nonprofits to create the Community Feeding Taskforce. A central warehouse has been created in the City of Manassas where large deliveries of food are broken down and transported to 45 food pantries for distribution in our communities,” according to Deb Hannum in an email sent to us for Volunteer Prince William.

The taskforce needs approximately 30 volunteers weekly at the warehouse and they expect this mission to continue well into the Fall season, according to Hannum. The warehouse will be open from Monday through Friday with two volunteer shift options available; 8 a.m.-noon and noon-4 p.m..

The taskforce expresses their gratefulness to people who consider to volunteer for only one shift or multiple shifts to help these struggling families.

“If you are healthy, can lift up to 50 pounds, are between the ages of 18 and 55, and do not have underlying medical conditions that would place you at high risk, please consider volunteering. We are grateful for 1 shift or multiple shifts as you see fit,” Hannum states for Volunteer Prince William.

To volunteer, please click here. Hannum states to include any particular day or shift you prefer and the taskforce will reach out to you with the details.