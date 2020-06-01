News

Protesters on Falmouth bridge target family with child, CS gas deployed

By Uriah Kiser

Protestors clashed with the Stafford sheriff’s deputies again Monday night, this time of the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River.

A group of protestors was marching on the bridge that links Stafford County to Fredericksburg City at about 6:30 p.m., with arms linked, blocking all four lanes of traffic, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

The protesters then targeted vehicle with three occupants — a male, female, and a one-year-old child — smashing a window in the car sending shattered glass falling on the child, the sheriff’s office tells us. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Afterward, sheriff’s deputies used smoke in an attempt to break up the riot. When that didn’t work, the department deployed CS gas.

Protestors turned around and went back into the city. However, Vicinanzo, reports protestors were seen headed back across the bridge.

The bridge has reopened to traffic.

Update

Fredericksburg has enacted a curfew for its residents in the city that is now in effect.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts