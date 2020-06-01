Protesters on Falmouth bridge target family with child, CS gas deployed

Protestors clashed with the Stafford sheriff’s deputies again Monday night, this time of the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River.

A group of protestors was marching on the bridge that links Stafford County to Fredericksburg City at about 6:30 p.m., with arms linked, blocking all four lanes of traffic, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

The protesters then targeted vehicle with three occupants — a male, female, and a one-year-old child — smashing a window in the car sending shattered glass falling on the child, the sheriff’s office tells us. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Afterward, sheriff’s deputies used smoke in an attempt to break up the riot. When that didn’t work, the department deployed CS gas.

Protestors turned around and went back into the city. However, Vicinanzo, reports protestors were seen headed back across the bridge.

I got caught on the Falmouth Bridge in Fredericksburg, VA during the protests today. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/mRJPxlEorm — Hilary (@hkb_tweets) June 1, 2020

already a tense situation on the falmouth bridge pic.twitter.com/wH4cFl9vOh — joachim of fiorious (@tgracchus1848) June 1, 2020

The bridge has reopened to traffic.

FREDERICKSBURG: #TrafficAlert All lanes of Route 1 have reopened at the Falmouth Bridge between Stafford County and Fredericksburg.@staffordvagov @FxbgGov — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) June 2, 2020

Update

Fredericksburg has enacted a curfew for its residents in the city that is now in effect.

A state of emergency has been declared w/ in the City of Fredericksburg & a curfew has been issued. No person is authorized to be in public btwn 8pm and 6am beginning June 1st & ending June 3, 2020. Exceptions include traveling to/ from work & medical emergencies. #FXBG pic.twitter.com/Y81Mhy61oM — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) June 1, 2020

6:29 p.m. update: #FXBG Police asks people to avoid travel w/ in the City of Fredericksburg at this time. We will continue to keep the Fredericksburg safe for peaceful protesters exercising their 1st amendment right. We stand with you $ will not let agitators hinder your freedom. pic.twitter.com/0BAF6NFQ11 — FredericksburgPolice (@FXBGPolice) June 1, 2020