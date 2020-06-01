Traffic

Police shut down U.S. 29 in Gainesville as protestors spill onto highway

By Uriah Kiser

They left the area. Now they’re back.

Police are now working to close a portion of U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville as protestors are filing down an exit ramp from Linton Hall Road and walking onto the six-lane thoroughfare that connects Interstate 66 and Charlottesville 81 miles to the south.

Those protestors are now headed toward Interstate 66. Virginia State Police have been called to the scene to assist Prince William police.

Prince William police have spent much of the afternoon escorting what it described as a peaceful protest that centered around Gainesville, and the intersection of Linton Hall Road and Route 29. The area is surrounded by homes and businesses, including the Virignia Gateway shopping center and a Regal Cinema.

Earlier, police were called to the cinema for a report of a fight between two rival groups, according to initial reports.

For the first time, the protests over the past four days have took place in the Virignia suburbs of Prince William County, located just over 30 miles from the urban core of Washington, D.C.

More as we have it.

10 p.m.

Protestors marched from Linton Hall Road on U.S. Route 29 north to Interstate 66, turned around, and marched back to Linton Hall Road.

11 p.m.

U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville has reopened.

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