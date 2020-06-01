Police shut down U.S. 29 in Gainesville as protestors spill onto highway

They left the area. Now they’re back.

Police are now working to close a portion of U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville as protestors are filing down an exit ramp from Linton Hall Road and walking onto the six-lane thoroughfare that connects Interstate 66 and Charlottesville 81 miles to the south.

*UPDATE: Demonstrators are back in the roadway on Linton Hall Rd in the area of Virginia Gateway. Traffic being diverted. Use caution and follow police direction. https://t.co/1Q6nvlqBoU — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 2, 2020

Those protestors are now headed toward Interstate 66. Virginia State Police have been called to the scene to assist Prince William police.

Prince William police have spent much of the afternoon escorting what it described as a peaceful protest that centered around Gainesville, and the intersection of Linton Hall Road and Route 29. The area is surrounded by homes and businesses, including the Virignia Gateway shopping center and a Regal Cinema.

Earlier, police were called to the cinema for a report of a fight between two rival groups, according to initial reports.

For the first time, the protests over the past four days have took place in the Virignia suburbs of Prince William County, located just over 30 miles from the urban core of Washington, D.C.

Today marked the third consecutive day of protests here in the 13th District.

It was powerful to join what seemed like 1,000 people who peacefully gathered to demand justice for the Black community and march together in solidarity along Linton Hall Road in Gainesville. https://t.co/ySVa6w2A4b — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) June 2, 2020

Very powerful & peaceful protest in Gainesville Virginia ???? pic.twitter.com/Lmxx1RjwPm — Yellow Bridge News (@stillgot6) June 2, 2020

More as we have it.

10 p.m.

Protestors marched from Linton Hall Road on U.S. Route 29 north to Interstate 66, turned around, and marched back to Linton Hall Road.

*UPDATE: Crowd now back at Lee Hwy and Linton Hall Rd. Traffic remains diverted. https://t.co/fxXkt984ZT — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) June 2, 2020

11 p.m.

U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville has reopened.