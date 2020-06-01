For the second night in a row, Virginia police have faced off with protestors and gassed a Virignia State Delegate, only this time it was in Fredericksburg.

At 8:34 p.m., police deployed tear gas to disperse protestors heading towards the Fredericksburg police headquarters at 2200 Cowan Boulevard from the intersection of Route One and Cowan Boulevard, according to a press release from the Fredericksburg Police Department. In addition to the general protestors, Delegate Joshua Cole also inhaled gas. It was announced that Delegate Cole was ‘attacked with tear gas by the Fredericksburg police while attempting to check on kids tear-gassed by police,’ on his Facebook by his Chief of Staff.

“There are young people who are out protesting, and I want to be very clear: they are not rioting, they are not looting. I came down here to check on people and to tell kids to get home. As I’m ushering kids to go the other way…there was pops and there was tear gas that came out. I came in contact two times while I was down there,” said Delegate Cole in a Facebook livestream.

Protestors allege rubber bullets were fired as well, but the Fredericksburg Police Department says no rubber bullets were fired Sunday night.

“No agencies used rubber bullets at any time on Sunday, May 31st or in the early hours of Monday, June 1st during the unlawful assembly on Cowan Boulevard and in downtown Fredericksburg. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowds who threatened innocent bystanders and police, were unsafely blocking streets, throwing rocks, and vandalizing vehicles as well as historic structures after being giving multiple attempts to leave. The Fredericksburg Police did deploy sting ball grenades were used when the crowds became volatile. VSP deployed flashbangs,” said Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.

Protestors also alleged the gas was deployed to incite violence.

“Tear gas was used around Cowan later in the day. While protesters actively walked away things were still going off. Police are trying to make this protest violent by deploying the tear gas,” said Ally Miller, a King George County resident.

The protest, which was held in light of the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, began in the early evening with 250-300 at Market Square in downtown Fredericksburg. The protestors then moved to Princess Anne Street, where it is reported that they ‘struck and pounded on parked vehicles.’ An unlawful assembly was declared as protestors moved from Princess Anne Street to Cowan Boulevard, officers present ‘continued to ask protesters to leave the area which they ignored,’ according to a statement from Fredericksburg police.

“Officers continue to declare an unlawful assembly to each group they encounter and continue to request they leave the area. Fredericksburg Police ask that residents of the downtown district shelter in place until further notice,” according to a statement from Fredericksburg police.

In addition to the Fredericksburg Police Department, the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, the University of Mary Washington Police Department, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police were present to assist in controlling the protest.

FREDERICKSBURG STAND UP!!!!!!!!! We did that!!!!!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/zZfxf38u4Q — Tee (@royall_living) June 1, 2020

No officers or civilians have been reported injured, and no arrests have been made. The Fredericksburg police will remain on patrol for the remainder of the night.