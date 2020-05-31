Southpoint DMV to reopen on June 1 with limited service

A Fredericksburg-area DMV office will reopen on Monday, June 1 by appointment and offer limited services.

The DMV location in Southpoint Shoppes in Spotsylvania County will be one of a handful of locations that will be the first to reopen since the beginning of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after Virignia Gov. Ralph Northam amended an executive order to allow for the renewal of driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations that would have expired in July. According to a DMV press release, residents with documents expiring in July have been given a 90 day grace period to renew them.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days, and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days. Applicants for road tests will have to wait longer since DMV isn’t currently offering that service.

DMV is encouraging that any business that can be handled online or by mail should use those methods. Customers that have a business that needs to be handled in person will have to make an appointment in order to get in-person service. Appointments can be made on their website or over the phone and new slots for appointments will be posted frequently on the website. Cancelations will also factor in the availability of appointment slots.

The DMV is also making changes in keeping with social distancing inside of their locations. Customer service representatives will work at every other service window in order to maintain a recommended distance and will be wearing gloves and masks, according to a statement on the DMV’s website. Chairs inside the centers will also be spaced out due to the distancing recommendations.

The DMV is also increasing the presence of their janitorial staff to make sure all floors and surfaces are clean or need to be clean should an incident occur.

“We take the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance as we gradually welcome our customers back to DMV offices,” in a statement taken from the DMV’s website.

Customers are also being encouraged to wear masks and gloves, which can be removed when a photo is being taken for a license or identification card. They’re also discouraging anyone who is feeling sick or are experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus to remain at home.

The DMV at Southpointe is located at 5700 Southpoint Center Boulevard which is located close to the Marquee Cinema. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.