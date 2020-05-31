Multiple CVS locations now offer coronavirus testing

A total of 39 CVS pharmacies are now serving as coronavirus testing sites in Virginia, and here’s where they are near you.

Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Dumfries, Manassas, Stafford County, and Alexandria all have CVS stores ready for coronavirus testing. According to CVS Pharmacy’s “Covid-19: Expanded Testing Locations” page, here’s where they are nearby.

In Fredericksburg:

5832 Harrison Road Fredericksburg VA – 22407

4201 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA – 22407

10000 Jefferson Davis Highway Fredericksburg VA – 22407

1511 Jefferson Davis Highway Fredericksburg VA – 22401

Prince William County

6360 Hoadly Road Manassas VA – 20112

Alexandria

6400 Landsdowne Center Alexandria VA 22315

Fairfax: 3921 Prosperity Avenue Fairfax VA – 22031 10090 Fairfax Boulevard Fairfax VA – 22030 9009 Silverbrook Road Fairfax Station VA – 22079 Stafford

902 Garrisonville Road Stafford VA – 22554 Dumfries:

16712 Jefferson Davis Highway Dumfries VA – 22026

According to CVS Pharmacy’s coronavirus information page, drivers will have to remain in their car and go through a drive through. A swab object will be given to the patient to insert into their nostril and swipe any fluids.

The patient has to do the test themselves. If impaired or handicapped, please bring someone who can help you, according to CVS Pharmacy.

Note, this is a viral test, meaning it only looks for active infections. Not an antibody test to see if a patient has been previously infected, according to CVS pharmacy.

Results will usually be available in 2-4 days if waiting for the coronavirus lab testing but rapid-result testing will give you the answer within 30 mins. Results will be given through the MyChart website or app, downloadable on Google Play or iPhone app stores.

Patients will only be taken by appointment. To make an appointment, a person will have to visit MinuteClinic.com.

Same day appointments are allowed based on available times, but patients are recommended to make an appointment two days in advance, according to CVS Pharmacy. Only people who are 18 years old or older can make an appointment and get tested.

CVS Pharmacy states that when patients come to test, they should bring a phone, proof of identity and birthday, and confirmation of appointment. Insurance will be accepted to pay for the testing but if a patient doesn’t have insurance, CVS will need a social security number and driver’s license or state ID.

Not everyone is eligible to receive testing, according to CVS Pharmacy.

Certain patients can receive the test that follows the CDC’s guidelines: high priority patients like hospitalized patients with symptoms, essential workers with symptoms, and residents of long term facilities like prisons with symptoms. Priority cases like people with potential coronavirus infection symptoms and people essential to health departments who do not have symptoms are also eligible for testing, according to the CDC’s “Priorities for Covid Testing” page.

If CVS is not an option for you, here are some other testing locations that will be available and open the next few days:

Thursday, June 4, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Commuter Lot across from Bill Mehr Drop-in Clinic, located 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.

Friday, June 5, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pathway Vinyard Parking Lot, 1550 Prince William Parkway in Lake Ridge.