Fredericksburg Chick-fil-A closed due to coronavirus infections

A popular Chick-fil-A location in Fredericksburg has closed down, and not just because it’s Sunday.

It has been confirmed, by both Chick-fil-A and numerous Facebook posts from customers, that at least one staff member at the restaurant located at 1698 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. The restaurant has reportedly closed.

Employees at the location were told on Tuesday, May 26, that a member of the staff was diagnosed with the virus. Yet, the location did not close down until Friday, May 29.

“After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Central Park was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant,” said Tiffany Simmons, a public relations advisor for Chick-fil-A.

While only one case of the virus has been confirmed by the location, there is potential for it to grow into an outbreak if more cases are confirmed. Facebook posts from customers of the location allege that there are up to eleven cases.

“An outbreak is defined as multiple cases that are linked in person, place, and time. These are identified through our case investigation process. As each potential outbreak is unique, these are handled on a case by case basis in terms of the procedures and guidance provided,” said Allison Balmes-John, the Population Health Coordinator for the Rappahannock Area Health District. “Tried to get Chick-fil-A in Central Park 2 days ago. It was closed. Found out later 11 employees had COVID,” said Suzy K. Brown in a post on Facebook.

Even with the numerous precautions the restaurant has put into place in the wake of the virus, which include outdoor handwashing stations, encouraging customers to use mobile ordering, and hand sanitizer stations, it is still unknown when the Central Park location will reopen.

It is recommended by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to self-quarantine and monitor your health for 14 days if you believe you have been in contact with a person who has the new coronavirus.

“Self-quarantine means you need to stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares, if possible,” reads a statement from the VDH’s website.