William Street, Blue Gray Parkway to get new pavement

The Fredericksburg City Council just approved a $545,000 plan to fix up the asphalt and pave over sections of William Street and Blue and Gray Parkway.

The William Street section will stretch from the Blue and Gray Parkway to Washington Avenue by the city cemetery.

“It’s a stretch of highway that really does need this work,” said Doug Fawcett, assistant city manager.

An average of 13,000 vehicles travels on the William street section each day.

The Blue and Gray Parkway section will run from the CSX Railroad Bridge to the Route 2 and 17 Bridge. An average of 41,000 vehicles per day drive on this section of road.

This project will be funded in total by VDOT and comes in well below the $820,000 reserved for the project.