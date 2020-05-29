Prince William elementary schools to get new roofs

Published May 29, 2020 at 1:32PM | Updated May 29, 2020 at 2:04PM

Three elementary schools in Prince William County will have their roofs replaced.

Earlier this year, the Prince William County School Board approved contracts for replacing roofs at Marshall Elementary School, at 12505 Kahns Road near Dale City, and Pennington Traditional School, located at 9305 Stonewall Road in Manassas, from the Northeast Contracting Corporation.

The Northeast Contracting Corporation was the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, bidding at $609,663 for Marshall Elementary and $586,064 for Pennington.

The roofs on the schools were at the end of its average lifespan according to schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.

“The roofs being replaced in [Prince William County Public Schools] average between 20-30 years old. The original state of the roof being replaced was likely to be in a condition of being at the end of its life cycle,” Gulotta states.

When the roofs are replaced, the roofs may not be visible to the public depending on its material and shape.

“A low sloped, or almost flat roof (example from Featherstone Elementary below) will likely not be visible except for the perimeter edge metal, while a steep sloped metal roof could be a different color once installed.” Gulotta says.

In times of rapid change in technology, the new roofs need to be upgraded to keep recent as well, and with new technological ideas, it can prolong the life expectancy of the roof making immense improvements with every new installment compared to the old.

“New roofs have more insulation and UV protection. Technology in the roofing industry has improved over the years creating higher quality, longer lasting products,” Gulotta states.

Construction will begin during the summer and will end before students and faculty will enter for the new school year so class sessions will not be impacted.