Prince William elementary school names library in honor of 2nd grade teacher

Nancy B. Weaver, a retiring second-grade teacher at T. Clay Wood Elementary School, has had a love of reading since she was a young girl, but she never imagined she would have a library named in her honor.

“I have always loved to read. I have fond memories of my mother reading to me when I was too young to read by myself, and I loved hearing the stories she read to my sister and me,” Weaver said.

On March 20, the Prince William County School Board approved Principal Andrew Buchheit’s request to name the T. Clary Wood Elementary School library after Weaver. The library naming was done as a surprise retirement gift.

“I was surprised, shocked, and very excited to have the library at T. Clay Wood Elementary named for me. I had no idea that this was happening and never imagined that this would happen. I am so touched by this, and I am truly honored,” Weaver said.

Weaver wanted to be a teacher since her childhood. She earned degrees in elementary education and library science from James Madison University.

In Prince William County, she started out as a classroom teacher and librarian at Marumsco Hills Elementary. Weaver went on to Lake Ridge Elementary, serving as their librarian, before resuming her career as a classroom teacher at Bristow Run Elementary.

She ended her career at T. Clay Wood Elementary School after 48 years of service to Prince William County Schools.

While at T. Clay Wood Elementary, Weaver promoted reading and literacy with her students, according to Buchheit. She often recited a poem to her students to encourage their love of reading: “The more you read, the more you know, the more you know, the smarter you grow, the smarter you grow, the stronger your voice, when speaking your mind, or making your choice.”

“Since we opened T. Clay Wood Elementary, her class has the highest number of books checked out each month for every month for the past nine years. Mrs. Weaver’s students check out more than double the number of books than the second highest class checks out,” said Buchheit.

Weaver told Potomac Local News that she wants students to “experience the enjoyment of reading and learning” in her library, and to “be excited about learning new information as they form habits to become lifelong learners.”

Even though Weaver is retiring this year, she plans to volunteer at her library whenever possible, as well as finish a stack of books she has waiting at home.