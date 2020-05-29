A man was robbed at knifepoint while using an ATM in Dumfries.

On Wednesday, May 27, officers received a call to investigate a robbery that had occurred at a Bank of America located at 4001 Graham Park Road, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 23.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, told police that after he used the bank’s ATM, he saw a dark SUV pull up and a man approached his vehicle, according to a press release from Prince William County Police Department.

During the encounter, the suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money, according to police. Afterward, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash. Meanwhile, a woman who was sitting in the passenger seat inside the SUV pointed a gun at him, police said.

The couple in the SUV drove off in the direction of Old Triangle Road. The victim recently told the incident to police and there is no description of the suspects available at this time, according to police.

In an unrelated incident, officers were called to the 15000 block of Deepwood Lane in Nokesville to investigate a report of a shooting on Tuesday, May 26, at 3:40 p.m.

An officer with the Virginia Conservation Police and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries were both dispatched to the area after a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found two men in possession with a gun. Those men fired several bullets into a tree that was on the edge of a hiking trail, according to police. The investigation also revealed that the men had possession of suspected illegal drugs and that one of the suspects was driving on a revoked license, a police press release states.

Milan Mateo Ignacio Selaya Espinoza, 22, of 12805 Vint Hill Road in Nokesville, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession with intent to sell a schedule I-IV. He is held without bond.

and Jacob Wright, 21, of 10221 Chatterly Loop in Manassas, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, possession with intent to sell a schedule I-IV. He is being held without bond.