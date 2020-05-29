Peggy Joyce Purnell

Peggy Joyce (Jones) Purnell, 82, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2020, in her home. She was born to the late James D. and Evelyn R. Jones on December 2, 1937, in Arlington, VA, and lived in Upperville, VA, and Selma, NC, until the family moved to Occoquan in the mid-1940s. In 1950, they moved to Easy Street in Woodbridge. In 1952, the family settled into their newly built home on F Street, where she lived until her marriage.

In the 6th grade, while both attended Occoquan Elementary School, Peggy met Thomas, who would on August 1, 1959, become her husband. In 1956, she graduated from Gar-Field High School and immediately started working for the Federal Government at Ft. Belvoir, VA, as a Secretary. In 1961, after her only child was born, Peggy “retired” from her Federal Government job to become a full-time homemaker. Her entire life’s focus was on caring for her family. In her role as Mom, she chaperoned field trips, hosted play dates and sleepovers, and even went camping with the Girl Scouts, despite an overwhelming fear of snakes. As Poppa, Grandma, and Granny, she never missed an opportunity to cheer at school events, ballet recitals, dirt bike races, and football and baseball games.

In later years, Peggy enjoyed sorting and organizing her many collections — postcards, coins, Beanie Babies, and making photo albums to pass down to her grandchildren — but her true joy came from spending time with her beloved family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Though Peggy’s home was in Woodbridge, her heart resided with them in Goochland County, VA, and she lived for the trips to spend time with them.