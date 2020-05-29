Manassas man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing police, authorities say

The driver of a motorcycled was killed while feeling police in Dale City, police said.

The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, when Virginia State Police Trooper, D.A. Bragg, ordered two motorcyclists to stop for reckless driving while traveling on Minnieville Road, According to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.

Both motorcyclists refused to stop and a police chase began, according to police. During the chase, the motorcyclists exceeded speeds of 100 mph, police added.

The two drivers split up at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Darbydale Avenue. One of the suspects attempted to make a left turn and struck a pickup truck that had the right of way.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his Suzuki GSXR600. State police gave CPR on the injured suspect until medical help arrived on the scene, police said.

The victim motorcyclist was identified as Justin T. Bowen, 25, of Manassas, and was taken to Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.