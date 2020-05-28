Prince William County Sheriff Glendell Hill awarded three $1,000 scholarships to three students pursuing education in the criminal justice field.

The presentation was held in the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room with Hill awarding the prizes to the students on Thursday, May 21, 2020. James Bocopani, Abigail Houchin, and Chloe Martin were awarded the beneficial prize.

James Bocopani is a graduate of Brentsville high school class of 2018 and is currently attending Radford University. Abigail Houchin is a graduate from Battlefield High School class of 2019 and is currently attending Virginia Commonwealth University. Chloe Martin is a graduate of Colgan High School class of 2020 and plans to attend Radford University.

According to a press release from the office of the sheriff, the scholarship recipients were recognized for their academic achievements and solid commitment to pursuing a college education in the criminal justice field. During the award presentation, Sheriff Hill acknowledged one of the scholarship recipients as being a graduating senior, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Sheriff Hill stated, “My heart goes out to the Prince William County graduating seniors. Because of this pandemic, they were not afforded the opportunity to have a graduation ceremony and walk on stage.”

In addition, Sheriff Hill spoke to the present scholarship recipients about having confidence in their ability to do well in school by working hard and getting good grades, according to the Sheriff’s office press release.

Sheriff Hill stated, “When you go to school, you will be representing your family and your community, and we expect big things out of you. I’m always here if you have any questions about anything.”

According to the Sheriff’s office press release, the scholarships were provided to the students through the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI). The VSI Scholarship program was created to provide an opportunity for young people across the state of Virginia to receive financial help in their pursuit of the criminal justice field while attending Virginia colleges and universities.

The scholarship program would not exist without the financial support of local citizens and businesses who are associate members of VSI. The Sheriff’s Office collaborates with local high school guidance counselors to encourage local high school students to apply for the scholarship starting in February of each year, according to the press release.

Students can re-apply for the scholarship while they are in college to continue receiving awards throughout their college years. This year, the VSI awarded 68 scholarships totaling $67,000 to students throughout Virginia.

The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office received three of those scholarships. Through the VSI, Sheriff Hill has awarded almost $90,000 in scholarship money since he has been in office. According to Sheriff Hill, his only regret is wishing he was able to provide more scholarships to Prince William County students.

According to the Sheriff’s office press release, Sheriff Hill wishes all the graduating seniors the best as they start their new journey as young adults.