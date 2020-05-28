Prince William seeks input on commercial development process

Safety in the built environment is an essential component of maintaining public health, making Building Safety Month in May more relevant now than ever before.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Building Safety Month. The campaign, “Safer Buildings, Safer Communities, Safer World,” highlights the importance of building codes for providing a strong and resilient built environment. Regularly updated codes ensure that our residential and business communities are protected in the face of natural disasters.

Today, with many residents staying at home, they can trust that they are in a safe environment, thanks to the state and county codes upheld by the Prince William County Department of Development Services, the lead development services agency, and its local industry, business and utility partners.

Wade Hugh, Director, Department of Development Services, Prince William County said: “We’re in the business of assisting customers with their projects while at the same time ensuring the safety of the public and the protection of the natural environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Building Safety and Maintaining a Healthy Work Environment, has forged innovation that is more technology-driven.” “To date we have more online connectivity to our employees and customers, than ever before, with brand new services, such as: a dedicated COVID-19 Response webpage; a brand new Customer Electronic Plan Review (ePlan) Guide; Remote Video for Construction Inspections and for Special Inspections a COVID-19 Self Certification form which now includes the installation of gas appliances, solar panels, and car chargers; Temporary Signs usage reminder; and Customer Service E-Bulletins to share important changes from County agencies and partners.” added Hugh.

The Department is charged with helping customers navigate the myriad of rules, regulations and policies in the most efficient and timely manner possible during the commercial development process. These efforts contribute to the success of the customer and the success of the community.

The county is interested in hearing ideas for improvement in the commercial development process. If you have thoughts or ideas you’d like to share, please contact us at [email protected] or visit pwcgov.org.