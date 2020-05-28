Marian Lois Krauss, was born April 19,1928 in Grygla, a small farming community in northern Minnesota. Her parents Winnie Holbrook and Harold Bush were from two of five original settler families in the area in the early 1900’s. After High School, Marian married her to be husband of many years, Wade H. Krauss. After living with Wade’s parents in Louisville Kentucky a short time the family moved to San Diego, California where she spent the rest of her life.

Marian was a lifelong voracious reader. Her interests were eclectic and she loved to talk about her reading with friends and family. The library was visited often. She was a wonderful quilter and seamstress. Her sewing group brought her great joy for many years. She loved to garden and to be outdoors, often with her “walking group”. She practiced Tai Chi and yoga regularly until the years caught up to her. She was a lover of theatre and the arts.

Her favorite play was Cats. Her pet cats were special to her and taught her lessons about love and loss.

She was concerned about pervasive poverty and the state of the planet. She believed in and was a regular contributor to Habitats for Humanity, St. Joseph’s, Red Cloud Indian School, National Resources Defense Council, Heiffer International, Rescue Mission, World Wildlife Fund, Salvation Army, Sierra Club, Earth Justice, etc

But her spirituality was guided by the church she attended and loved for many years. Her church community, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, celebrates her life and extends their love and sympathies to her family and friends.

Her family includes son Randy(wife Gayle), son Jeff(wife Rebecca) daughter Roberta(deceased), grandchildren Adria, Evan, Nathan, Mathew, Ben and Chris(deceased) as well as many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She peacefully passed away on May 4,2020. She will be remembered with fondness and love by all.