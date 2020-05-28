Manassas councilman to lead bar crawlers on midnight tour of city

Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy will lead a crowd barhopping through Downtown Manassas at midnight.

He’s hosting the event in honor of the first phase of reopenings of Northern Virginia beginning at midnight tonight, as restaurants in the city will be allowed to reopen with outdoor seating, at 50% capacity for the first time since being largely shuttered at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“Technically we enter Phase One at 12:01,” Lovejoy said.

He noted a lot of restaurants were open that late anyway back in the “good old days.” Many restaurant owners told him they plan to have their establishments open when the clock strikes midnight.

As Northern Virginia enters the first phase of the reopening plan, there will continue to be a ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people, and those familiar six-feet social distancing recommendations are still in place.

Office workers are still encouraged to telework and, starting tomorrow, everyone will be required to wear facemasks in all public buildings and private businesses, under Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest executive order.

Retail stores will also be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy, and hair salons and barbershops will open again. Fitness centers may offer outdoor exercise services, and campgrounds may also begin taking reservations for short-term stays.

For churches, the number of people who will be allowed to attend an in-door service will increase from a limit of 10 people to 50% of the capacity of the church building.

Lovejoy, a Republican who is seeking re-election to his seat in November, said he thinks the event will be quite well attended. The bar crawlers will meet at Sinistral Brewing Company, located at 9419 Main Street in Downtown Manassas and then, according to the Facebook event page, they will patronize any other business that happens to be open.

Sinistral Brewing Company, Philadelphia Tavern, Crossroads Public House, and 3 Monkeys will all be participating. ” Lovejoy said.

As for social distancing and mask-wearing with the bar crawlers, Lovejoy said, “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem because this is about supporting our businesses,” Lovejoy said, noting that people will want to follow businesses rules.

Lovejoy also noted that you’re not required to wear a mask while eating and drinking or outdoors if doing proper social distancing, so, theoretically, you won’t see a patio filled with people wearing masks.

The mask-wearing probably mostly applies to retail stores, he adds.

Lovejoy also said that police are not going to be enforcing the mask rules, and if it’s enforced at all it will be done through the Virginia Department of Health.