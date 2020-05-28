Carol Bevins 77 of Dumfries passed away peacefully on May 22 at home. Born to the late Peter and Helena (nee Corley) Corradi on November 26th 1942 in Portsmouth New Hampshire. Carol was a nurse for 50 years specializing in dialysis for 30 years. Carol was an avid solitaire player and reader. She loved making jellies candies and pickles. She was a devote catholic and a parishioner of St Francis of Assisi in Dumfries for 15 years. She doted on her grandchildren and loved being with family. Carol was predeceased in death by her parents as well as her sister Patricia and brother Peter. Carol is survived by her loving children Kelly wife of William Jakubowicz of Fort Belvior, Son Keith Bevins husband to Gary Berkhimer of Manasses. Grandchildren Natalie, Daniel and Morgan. A celebration of Carols life will be held at a later date at St Francis of Assisi in Dumfries with burial of cremains at st Mary Cemetery.