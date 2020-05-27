Manassas flyover to thank doctors, nurses fighting the coronavirus

Manassas residents will want to look toward the sky today.

Starting at 1 p.m, Manassas residents will be able to see 20 aircraft fly over the sky at Novant Health/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center.

To thank doctors and nurses for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, 20 aircraft housed at Manassas Regional Airport will conduct a flyover at 1,200 feet of the center.

“We are honored to have local pilots join together in a flyover tribute to our healthcare heroes. Whether caring for patients on the front line or supporting our facility operations during this challenging time, our team members are grateful for this show of support in recognition of their efforts to bring the best of health to our communities today and in the brighter days ahead,” said Stephen Smith, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center.

This idea was proposed by Manassas community member Edie Clark who contacted the staff at Manassas Regional Airport.

“I would like to thank Mrs. Clark for suggesting that we conduct a flyover and all of the participants who are giving their time and talents to make this happen. This is the least we can do for our medical care workers,” said Airport Director Juan Rivera.

The flyover will last about 15 minutes. The aircraft will depart from Manassas Regional Airport and fly over Historic Downtown Manassas to the water tower. They will then turn back towards the main entrance of the hospital and emergency room entrance before returning to the airport.

Residents are encouraged to look up from their homes or along the route in Historic Downtown. However, they are not encouraged to gather at the hospital. The flyover will also be live-streamed on the airport’s Facebook page.