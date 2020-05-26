When Manassas restaurants reopen on Friday, diners will be eating in the streets

The Manassas City Council voted unanimously on Monday, May 18 to close streets to help restaurant owners as they move into Phase 1 of the reopening of the City.

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced Manassas, along with surrounding jurisdictions to include Fairfax and Prince William counties, and Manassas Park, will enter the first phase of the governor’s reopening plan on Friday, May 29, following his stay-at-home order in March prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in jurisdictions further south, like Stafford County and Fredericksburg were allowed to reopen on May 15.

Under the city council’s vote, the city manager can now temporarily convert streets, on-street parking, and sidewalks to additional outdoor space for local businesses.

“This would permit the city to work with local restaurants and retail establishments to utilize additional outdoor space in order to comply with the Governor of Virginia’s order regarding a phased reopening due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” read the city ordinance.

Closing the streets could prevent easy access off Route 28 into the parking deck, according to City Manager Pat Pete. In the past, the streets have been shut down during First Fridays and other events.

“We’re going to be as flexible as we can to help businesses open up and become profitable,” Pate said.

There are still Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority restrictions, but according to Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman the big relaxation is that space doesn’t have to be exactly contiguous as long as it’s within 100 feet. This is for the pandemic only.

Parking lots or even the Harris Pavilion could be used for outdoor seating, Via-Gossman explained.

This ordinance does not apply only to downtown Manassas restaurants. Restaurants that are in shopping centers would have to check with their landlords, though.

The use of private spaces does not require action by the city council. It only requires the zoning administrator’s signature.

Retail and restaurants would be able to apply for expanding into parking lots and two restaurants have already inquired into this, Via-Gossman said.