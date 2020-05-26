Wearing a face mask is now mandatory, Northam orders

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced is his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, May 26 briefing that on Friday, May 29 all Virginians will be required to wear masks.

“Everyone will need to wear a face-covering when you are inside at a public place starting this Friday,” Northam said.

Facial coverings will be required at stores, barbershops, restaurants, on public transportation, and in government buildings for everyone ages 10 and above.

There are some exceptions to the mandatory face-coverings.

You don’t have to wear a mask when eating and drinking at a restaurant, while exercising, or if you have a health condition that keeps you from wearing a face covering. Northam recommends that children above the age of three wear a face covering to some capacity, but it will only be required for people ages 10 and older.

“Please do the right thing. I am asking people to respect one another. Wearing face coverings is an important step to protect others, especially our healthcare workers,” Northam said.

The masks don’t need to be medical grade. They can be cloth homemade masks, and even a bandana can suffice. The CDC has some recommendations on how to make these homemade face coverings.

Additionally, Northam has said that his admin is working to provide masks to at-risk targeted populations.

The mask-requirements will be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health, not law enforcement.

“The criminal code is not the place where you want this enforced. There are tremendous equity issues of enforcing this that we’re cognizant of, and there are also very practical issues of our police and sheriffs having to enforce this, so we’ve taken that off the table,” said Gov. Chief of Staff Clark Mercer.

There is the potential of a civil fine being used as a future enforcement method, according to Northam.

This mandate comes after Northam was spotted taking photos at Virginia Beach without a mask.