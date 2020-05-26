Speed believed to be factor in fatal Davis Ford Road crash

Published May 26, 2020 at 9:55PM | Updated May 27, 2020 at 10:02AM

The Prince William police have identified the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra that was involved in a fatal crash in Manassas.

Demetrius Lamar Whitehead, 29, of Woodbridge, was involved in a crash that occurred on May 24 at 5:07 a.m. in the area of Davis Ford Road near Yates Ford Road near Manassas.

The investigators with the county’s crash investigation unit found that Whitehead, while driving his 2006 GMC Sierra was attempting to make a right turn from northbound Davis Ford Road onto Yates Ford Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries from the crash later in the day. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the collision. Speed is believed to be a factor. The investigation continues.