Prince William Planning Commission to restart meetings, focus on comp plan update

Over the coming months, Prince William residents will be asked for their input as leaders work to update the county’s comprehensive plan.

Updated every five years, the comprehensive plan guides the growth and development of the community. It articulates the goals and policies that the Board of County Supervisors relies on to make informed land-use development decisions and investments in public infrastructure.

It also presents a blueprint for creating a great quality of place, quality of the community, and quality of life based on the county’s vision for its future.

On Wednesday, May 20, the Prince William Conservation Alliance held a program via Zoom to educate the public on the Comprehensive Plan.

Prince William County Planning Commission Chairman Bill Milne, who represents the Neabsco District in Dale City, led the program by speaking about the role of the Comprehensive Plan as the roadmap for land use in Prince William County.

As the county’s population continues to climb to over 465,000 residents, and with the Amazon HQ2 project in Arlington that expected to bring 50,000 new workers to the region, Prince William will continue to feel the pressure to develop new homes.

The state code of Virginia outlines legislative intent when it comes to laws and statues of every county, town, or city is supposed to follow, especially when it comes to planning, zoning, or subdivision of land within the boundaries…..Every local government is required to prepare and adopt a Comprehensive Plan”, said Milne.

The Planning Commission will take up the topic of the comprehensive plan update when the board meets again for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, on June 17. Since five hearings were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be additional hearings to catch up.

Social distancing, face masks, and other safety precautions will be taken during the meetings, which are normally held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Prince William County Government Center, at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

Prince William County originally established its Planning Commission in 1954 and reestablished it in 1972 in an effort to guide the Board of County Supervisors on land-use decisions.

“We are required to review the [Comprehensive] plan every five years. We are in that process now…..We are always reviewing some aspects of that plan in order to manage the dynamic change here in Prince William County,” Milne said.

Milne emphasized that public comment is always sought with each review and that citizens are allowed to comment online, can attend Commission work sessions to hear questions, and speak during public comment time at meetings.

The Comprehensive Plan is organized in chapters regarding a specific issue related to the physical development of Prince William. These chapters are grouped into four main categories: Long-Range Land Use, Community Development, Infrastructure and Facilities, and Preservation and Conservation.

Prince WilliamConservation Alliance Executive Director Kim Hosen facilitated the program.

There were over 40 people in attendance with several members of the Planning Commission as well as Prince William County Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry on the call.

Executive Director Kim Hosen thanked everyone for coming and reminded everyone about Prince William Conservation Alliance’s next event which is “Urban Planning in the Time of Corona”.

This program will feature Senior Vice President of the Urban Land Institute Tom Eitler as he provides observations about the future of land use. This event is happening on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. To RSVP, go to pwconserve.org/events/index.html#eitler.