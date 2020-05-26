Mary Julia Brackett, 92 of Woodbridge, VA passed away on May 14,

2020. Mary was born in Belington West Virginia, January 27, 1928 to

the late James and Carrie Wilmoth. She loved her church, where she

was a member: Marsh Road Baptist Church and in her spare time she

enjoyed puzzles and book activities, viewing photo albums, cooking,

gospel and county music and she also loved all kinds of flowers. Most

of all, Mary loved her family, and adored her grandchildren/great

grandchildren, etc.

Preceded by death, son, John Brackett, of Woodbridge, Va and

brother, James (Frank) Wilmoth of Cumberland, Md. Survived by her

loving husband of 72 years, Louis K. Brackett, her daughter Martha

Barlow, both of Woodbridge, Va, her son, Larry Brackett and his wife,

Vickie Oliver, of Stafford, Va, and by her cherished grandchildren,

Roger Brackett of Triangle, Va, Ann Brackett of Ruckersville, Va and

David Ganey of Stafford, Va; along with her great grandchildren,

Brandon Brackett of Stafford, Va, Kaitlyn Brackett of Triangle, Va,

Miranda North and Kierra North of Ruckersville, Va, Owen Ganey and

Natalie Ganey, of Stafford Va, and 1 great great granddaughter,

Marilyn Rodriguez of Ruckersville, Va. Also preceded by death, niece

and nephew Lisa Richards and Les Wilmoth and survived by

nephew James Wilmoth and nieces Julia Tredway, Tammy

Ramsburg, Kelley Teter.

Family will receive friends at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home,

13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Monday, June 1,

2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A life celebration service will begin

at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to:

Marsh Road Baptist Church, 1514 Old Marsh Road, Woodbridge VA

22191.