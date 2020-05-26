Mary Julia Brackett, 92 of Woodbridge, VA passed away on May 14,
2020. Mary was born in Belington West Virginia, January 27, 1928 to
the late James and Carrie Wilmoth. She loved her church, where she
was a member: Marsh Road Baptist Church and in her spare time she
enjoyed puzzles and book activities, viewing photo albums, cooking,
gospel and county music and she also loved all kinds of flowers. Most
of all, Mary loved her family, and adored her grandchildren/great
grandchildren, etc.
Preceded by death, son, John Brackett, of Woodbridge, Va and
brother, James (Frank) Wilmoth of Cumberland, Md. Survived by her
loving husband of 72 years, Louis K. Brackett, her daughter Martha
Barlow, both of Woodbridge, Va, her son, Larry Brackett and his wife,
Vickie Oliver, of Stafford, Va, and by her cherished grandchildren,
Roger Brackett of Triangle, Va, Ann Brackett of Ruckersville, Va and
David Ganey of Stafford, Va; along with her great grandchildren,
Brandon Brackett of Stafford, Va, Kaitlyn Brackett of Triangle, Va,
Miranda North and Kierra North of Ruckersville, Va, Owen Ganey and
Natalie Ganey, of Stafford Va, and 1 great great granddaughter,
Marilyn Rodriguez of Ruckersville, Va. Also preceded by death, niece
and nephew Lisa Richards and Les Wilmoth and survived by
nephew James Wilmoth and nieces Julia Tredway, Tammy
Ramsburg, Kelley Teter.
Family will receive friends at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home,
13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Monday, June 1,
2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A life celebration service will begin
at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to:
Marsh Road Baptist Church, 1514 Old Marsh Road, Woodbridge VA
22191.
Mary Julia Brackett
Mary Julia Brackett, 92 of Woodbridge, VA passed away on May 14,