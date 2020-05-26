Brentsville interchange presentation goes virtual, public comment sought

The Prince William County Department of Transportation is inviting citizens to voice their opinions on a new road project set for 2021.

A virtual presentation about the Route 234-Brentsville Road Interchange Project is now online for residents to watch and comment upon.

The presentation will allow the public to review the project’s exhibits and features, review a tentative project schedule, and provide feedback for the county to help design process. The presentation will show how the new interchange at the intersections of Route 234/Route 234-Business and Route 234/Route 294 will work.

“The intersections are 750 feet apart and both have traffic lights,” said Dagmawie Shikurye, a project manager with the county’s Department of Transportation in a press release. “It is the county’s intention to eliminate the at-grade intersection at Route 234/Route 294, and possibly at Route 234/Route 234-Business and replace the signals with bridges as the budget for the project will allow.”

Coles District Supervisor, Yesli Vega, also makes a statement due to his district being included in the project.

“The $55-million project, which is fully funded by regional funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, or NVTA, will help ease traffic congestion along the corridor that runs between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 on the eastern end of the county to Interstate 66 to the west. The Prince William Parkway is a major commuter route in the county and serves as a gateway to Route 1, I-95 and I-66,” states Vega in a press release.

Vega goes on to predict the future of her district and the importance of the project.

“Looking at the projected population growth and employment in the Coles District and neighboring districts within the county, the Prince William Parkway will become even busier in the coming years. Once completed, this interchange will open congestion bottlenecks on the parkway by allowing free-flow traffic improvements in conjunction with other alternative interchange, intersection projects along the corridor,” Vega added.

The presentation, along with a comment form, is available on the department’s website. Residents are encouraged to submit all comments by June 1, 2020. Project Manager of the Department of Transportation, Dagmawie Shikurye, described the benefits of the comment forms.

“Leaving comments online will help residents avoid the need to send comment sheets, provide convenience, and increase transparency. An added benefit is that the public will see previously asked questions and the design team’s responses all in one place,”

Seeing how this can be new and confusing to some residents, Shikurye provides reassurance to those who may want to try another way to send in their feedback.

“We understand that this is new to our residents and some people may prefer to put their two cents in via a phone call or regular post service. We will accommodate those, as well.”

To send comments, email [email protected] and reference “Route 234/Brentsville Road Interchange Virtual Presentation Public Comments” in the subject heading. Citizens can also send mail to the Department of Transportation, Attention: Dagmawie Shikurye, Project Manager, 5 County Complex Court, Suite 290, Lake Ridge, VA, 22192.

Walker states the construction of the project is set to begin in spring 2021, with completion scheduled for the summer of 2023, according to Shikurye. For more information about transportation projects in the county, please visit pwcgov.org.

An in-person public meeting to review the project had been scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.