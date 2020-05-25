Prince William County encourages Census participation

Prince William County’s government is encouraging residents to complete the 2020 census survey.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a review to determine federal funding to localities. Households receive a letter asking them to complete the census either online, by phone, or by mail.

Survey results affect the amount of funding the County receives.

Funding programs that come from the Census include:

Section 8 housing vouchers

Medicaid and Medicare Part B

Title I grant to schools

National School Lunch Program

Head Start

WIC

Programs for homelessness, foster care, and crime victim assistance

In fiscal year 2018, 2,121 families in Prince William County were provided with rental assistance. 35,000 low-income public school students received free or reduced lunches in the 2018-2019 school year, and 834 children went to preschool in the 2017-2018 school year as part of the Head Start Program.

In fiscal year 2020, Prince William County received:

$21.7 million in federal funding to widen Neabsco Mills Road

$36.7 million for the Neabsco Mills Commuter

$586,000 for the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail

$28.8 million for an additional segment of the Route 1 widening project

In addition, the decennial census is used to allocate Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG).

Localities can use the CDBG funding to address immediate public health needs such as the coronavirus outbreak. The Office of Housing and Community Development will also use CARES Act funding through CDBG grants to assist low-income households with mortgage, rent, and utility payments.

Census responses are confidential and cannot be used against a person in any way.

Those who do not complete the census will be visited by a census staff member in mid-August through October to complete it.