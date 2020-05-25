Police now have a composite sketch of the man suspected of entering a homeless woman’s tent and raping her.

The sexual assault occurred at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the 3200 block of Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, according to police. to investigate a sexual assault incident. The 55-year-old victim told police that she was lying in her tent in a wooded area near the above location when a man forced his way inside. He then grabbed the woman’s cell phone and threw it away before she could call for help, according to police.

The woman tried to fight off her attacker, but the man held her down raped her before fleeing the scene on foot, police said. The victim suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have provided a composite sketch of the suspect who was is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned man, between 18 and 22 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with a medium build, dark-colored hair, and a silver earring in his left ear. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes with red markings.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip.