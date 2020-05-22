Occoquan rocks: Keeping spirits up with just rocks and paint

A group of Occoquan residents have been painting rocks and hiding them around the town for people to find, bringing some color to the town and its people.

People who find these rocks have been taking photos with them and then hiding them again for others to find.

Donna Sherman, owner of Puzzle Palooza, has seen several of these rocks herself:

“I have seen a few around town, and near my store. They definitely bring a smile to my face!” Sherman said.

Other local business owners have taken notice of these unconventional masterpieces and even joined in the effort.

Paint Your Heart Out owner, Nikki Vandover-Ballard, and her daughter, Chloe, found one of these hidden treasures and helped to create more.

“We found a rock and painted more rocks because we were inspired by the one we found! We have seen people photographing the rock because it is on the bench outside of our studio,” Vandover-Ballard said.

Another mother-daughter team, Sarah Burzio (owner of Hitchcock Paper), and her daughter, Lydia, joined the Vandover-Ballard team to “bring more rainbows to the town.”

When asked how Occoquan was responding to the rocks, Councilwoman Laurie Holloway reflected on her own experience:

“Yes, those rocks are great! I found one on a walk recently, and it made my day. I ended up picking it up and moving it to a nearby spot where an Occoquan neighbor’s dog recently passed away. She’s built a little memorial there, I thought it would brighten her day to know that someone was thinking of her and her beautiful dog,” Holloway said.

According to Mayor Earnie Porta, the group responsible for beginning this initiative want to remain anonymous: